Israeli parliament gives initial OK to piece of contentious judicial overhaul, protests planned
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s parliamentary coalition has given initial approval to a contentious bill to limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers. With the vote early Tuesday, Netanyahu pressed forward with a judicial overhaul plan that has polarized the country. The legislation is one of several bills proposed by Netanyahu’s ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies. The plan has provoked months of sustained protests by opponents who say it is pushing the country toward authoritarian rule. Mass protests are expected Tuesday in response to the vote.