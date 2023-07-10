Philadelphia shooter fired through 1st victim’s door, claimed to be law enforcement, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A day before killing four people in a mass shooting in Philadelphia last week, authorities say the gunman went to his first victim’s door wearing a dark mask, shot through it and yelled that he was law enforcement before entering the home and continuing to shoot. Police said Monday they have not found a connection between the suspected shooter and victim Joseph Wamah Jr. Authorities believe the gunman fatally shot Wamah in the early hours of July 2 and then, about 44 hours later, opened fire randomly with an AR-15-style rifle, killing four others and wounding four more in a southwest Philadelphia neighborhood.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.