Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes. The governor’s office said Monday that Angela Colmenero will step in as the state’s top lawyer on an interim basis starting Friday while Paxton awaits a trial in the state Senate. The trial could result in his permanent removal and is scheduled to begin Sept. 5. Colmenero is a lawyer and Abbott’s deputy chief of staff. She will take over from John Scott. The governor named the former Texas secretary of state as a “short-term interim” following Paxton’s impeachment in May.

