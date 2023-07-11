Lakeland mom of 7 graduates as class valedictorian

By Rochelle Alleyne

LAKELAND, Florida (WFTS) — On July 7, 2023 — Ashley Payne gave a Valedictorian speech in front of a crowded auditorium in Lakeland.

The 35-year-old mother was also her high school Valedictorian.

But when you hear her story, you realize these two achievements are just bookends to an incredible journey that started after high school graduation.

“I wasn’t able to continue because I immediately got a pulmonary embolism which is not something that an 18-year-old usually gets,” she said.

Sidelined from school because of her health Payne came back home to focus on her family.

In 2019, more than 10 years after a wedding and five kids later — she said felt healthy enough to try again.

And again, she was met with tragedy.

“My mother, who was my greatest cheerleader through everything she ended up passing away,” she said.

But at her lowest — Payne said words written on a sticky note from the heart of her daughter Lorelai Payne kept her going.

“Aim for the moon, and if you miss, you may hit a star.”

“It’s been a huge motivator,” said Payne.

That note carried her through grief and two more pregnancies — all while in still school.

“I can’t believe the impact it has even now; I’m getting interviewed about this. I didn’t know that that’s what I’d be doing when I wrote this at 9 years old,” said Lorelai.

As Payne wraps up her Bachelor’s degree in nursing with Keiser University — and prepares for a Master’s program — she said she wants her kids and those at home to know that anything is possible.

“There is nothing holding you back. It might feel like it, but it’s perceived boundaries. Just surround yourself with people who care, that love you, that nourish your achievements, and you can do anything you want,” said Payne.

