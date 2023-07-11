Owners of some 2003 Ram pickups urged to not drive them after another Takata air bag inflator death

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis and the U.S. government are urging owners of some 2003 Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. The company says owners should contact a dealer or the company to find out if their trucks are part of a 2015 Takata recall. Stellantis says the trucks shouldn’t be driven until repairs are made. The company says the person was killed in a May 13 crash that caused the air bags to inflate. It wouldn’t say where the crash happened or identify the victim. The death is the 26th in the U.S. since May of 2009, and more than 30 people have been killed worldwide.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.