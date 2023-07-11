Thailand’s prime minister, who seized power in a 2014 coup, quits politics after losing election

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who served almost nine years in office after seizing power in a 2014 military coup, is leaving politics. His announcement Tuesday came after his party finished fifth in May elections. The former army general served five years as prime minister in the unelected post-coup military government and kept the job after the 2019 election. Prayuth wrote in his announcement that he wanted his party to continue working to protect Thai institutions. Parliament is due to select a new prime minister Thursday. The nominee who has the majority support of the elected House of Representatives is uncertain to become prime minister because of political differences with the appointed Senate.

