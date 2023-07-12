Christopher Eubanks’ Wimbledon dream run ends with loss to No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in quarterfinals

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Christopher Eubanks’ run at Wimbledon has ended, with the 27-year-old American losing to world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion and a two-time Australian Open finalist, advanced to his first Wimbledon semifinal, winning 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1. He will face either world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark in the semifinals.

How improbable was this streak Eubanks was on? Not only was this Eubanks’ first major quarterfinal appearance, but this was his first appearance in the main draw at Wimbledon, period.

Before Wimbledon, Eubanks was 2-8 in grand slam main draw appearances. He had entered Wednesday on a nine-match win streak.

Not too long ago, Eubanks had doubts about his professional tennis career, taking a job as a commentator for the Tennis Channel during the 2022 clay court season while he continued to pursue playing. He broke into the top 100 in the singles world rankings in April.

Right before Wimbledon started, Eubanks won his first ATP Tour title, winning the grass court event in Mallorca, jumping from No. 77 in the world to a career-high No. 43.

His breakthrough into the top 100 came with his performance at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami, advancing to the quarterfinals and losing to Medvedev in their only other head-to-head appearance.

Defending women’s singles champion bows out

The defending Wimbledon women’s singles champ is out, as world No. 3 Elena Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan, lost to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur, currently the world No. 6, advanced to the semifinals with a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 win.

The matchup was a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon women’s singles final, in which Rybakina came back from a set down against Jabeur to win her first major title.

Jabeur will face world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, was forced to miss Wimbledon last year when Russians and Belarusians were banned from competing in the tournament.

Sabalenka could rise to No. 1 in the world for the first time should she advance to the final. She won her first major title earlier this year at the Australian Open.

