Destructive Southern California landslide slows but more homes ordered evacuated as sewer breaks

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A landslide that has destroyed homes in a Southern California community appears to have slowed but more homes have been evacuated. The city of Rolling Hills Estates says five additional homes were evacuated Tuesday because earth movement broke a sewer line, although those homes haven’t moved. The landslide began Saturday atop the Palos Verdes Peninsula on the south Los Angeles County coast. Firefighters discovered cracks in structures and the ground, and hastily evacuated residents from 12 homes that were red-tagged as unsafe. Ten of those homes have been torn apart over several days. Mayor Britt Huff says measurements Tuesday afternoon marked the first time earth movement had slowed to a point where it may be maxed out.

