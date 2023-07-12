NATO summit results in brief: Mixed news for Ukraine, hope for Sweden and a response to Russia
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO leaders have wrapped up a two-day summit with pledges of long-term support for Ukraine but no offer of membership yet. Results from the meeting that ended on Wednesday in Lithuania were mixed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky says he’s grateful for the pledges of more arms and ammunition but disappointed that Ukraine has no clear time frame for joining the world’s biggest security organization. Sweden took a big step toward becoming NATO’s 32nd member country. The allies also launched sweeping changes to their defense plans in case of an attack from Russia or by terrorists. They agreed to step up defense spending, too, but set no timetable for meeting the targets.