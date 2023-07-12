Parents pushing for changes over fighting, bullying at Kaua’i middle school

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

KAUA’I, Hawaii (KITV) — Parents at Waimea Canyon Middle School say they are fed up with reports of fighting and bullying on campus — and they’re taking matters into their own hands.

A few parents began meeting to express their concerns over the reported violence among students, and over time the gatherings grew to about 50 people.

The last meeting was held before the pandemic, and since students returned to school, parent Lori Nitta said bullying and fighting on campus have only gotten worse.

“A lot of people don’t want to send their kids to Waimea Canyon because they hear all of the bad stuff,” Nitta added.

“I’m gonna tear up, I’m sorry, but it’s really sad.”

While neither of her two children experienced bullying first-hand at the school, Nitta felt it necessary to speak up for the students who do.

“It’s time for us to come together again as a community to see what we can do in terms of changing that,” Nitta insisted.

A state Department of Education spokesperson told KITV-4 the school was not made aware of these recent complaints over fighting and bullying. According to the DOE, reports of potential bullying or fighting are immediately addressed by school administration.

The department also details its efforts to prevent bullying on its website.

DOE promises all schools are “invested in building a positive school culture” through “positive behavior practices that teach students to be respectful,” anti-bullying programs, and community partnerships.

