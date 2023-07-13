‘Definitely a joy’: Police officer delivers baby in Walgreens parking lot

By Claire Metz

HOLLY HILL, Florida (WESH) — A Holly Hill police officer protected and served in a different way this weekend when she helped deliver a baby in a Walgreens parking lot.

Officer Kristin McCorkle was just a few blocks away when the call came in. Good thing because there was no time to waste.

“You expect stolen cars, burglaries, stuff like that at 4 a.m. Childbirth was not on that sheet,” Holly Hill police officer Kirstin McCorkle said.

But childbirth it was for McCorkle and right in the parking lot of a Walgreens store.

“I can see that there is no time, the head is already crowning so I just kind of got to get control of the head and she pushes the baby all the rest of the way out to me,” she said.

The mother, Sage, was with her mother heading to the hospital when they had to stop. The baby was well on his way when grandma stepped aside and let Officer McCorkle take over.

“We’ve got eyes open! Eyes are open. OK, I got a baby. I’ve got a baby. Get that towel right there. Can you grab the towel?” the officer is heard saying on the body cam video.

Officer McCorkle’s Sergeant arrived shortly after her. Then the ambulance and EMTs. Mother and son, who she named Chase, were taken to the hospital. Both are doing fine, expected to be released later this week.

“Instead of a proud father, which I am, I am a proud chief of police,” Holly Hill Police Chief Jeff Miller said.

Miller says McCorkle did everyone proud. She was calm and collected.

“This is why it’s important to have women in a diverse background in law enforcement because I can tell you, I would have been running back and forth like I did when my child was born,” Miller said.

“Definitely a joy. It’s definitely a huge step in my career, so it’s pretty cool,” McCorkle said.

You may recall, we brought you a story late last month of a Palm Coast mother, who with the help of her friend and trained doula, delivered her baby in the car, on the roadside. Both of them are safe and sound as well.

