Postal worker robbed of keys at San Francisco post office; $50K reward offered

By Web staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Authorities are offering a reward as they search for a suspect who attacked and robbed a U.S. Postal Service worker at a post office location in San Francisco on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the incident took place at the Pine Street post office located at 1400 Pine Street. Officers said the suspect punched an employee and ran off with postal keys.

Surveillance video shows the suspected robber running down the street, holding what is believed to be the keys. The suspect is shown wearing a hood and a face mask.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.

