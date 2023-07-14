Brittney Griner surprised herself with making the WNBA All-Star Game
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner didn’t know what to expect when the WNBA season began and how she would respond after the trauma she experienced of being incarcerated in Russia that also forced her off the court for many months. Griner surprised herself. She played well enough to become a starter in Saturday’s All-Star Game. Griner spent nearly 300 days in Russian custody after being arrested Feb. 17, 2022, on drug charges at an airport near Moscow. She was released Dec. 8 after the U.S. government agreed to a prisoner swap.