For some remote Canadian wildfires, best and fastest option is sending in the smokejumpers

FORT ST. JOHN, British Columbia (AP) — As more than 900 fires burn in a Canadian fire season that has periodically pushed dangerous smoke south into the U.S. and even far east to Europe, one province — British Columbia — relies on smokejumpers to help fight the blazes. Its history dates back to 1998. James Bergen is a wildlife officer in the province. He says British Columbia’s size, large population and huge timber industry are reasons it maintains a smokejumper program that takes significant money and expertise — but can get people to fires faster. Bergen does some smokejumping, too. He says he’s not scared to parachute from a plane onto a fire. Instead, he gets a rush from not knowing exactly what he’ll face once he’s on the ground.

By NOAH BERGER and DOUG GLASS Associated Press

