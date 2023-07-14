Skip to Content
News

Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care takes effect as federal judge lifts injunction

KIFI
By
Published 4:27 PM

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people has been restored by a federal judge. The judge lifted on Friday an injunction he issued last month that temporarily blocked the restrictions. The latest ruling means the Kentucky prohibition takes effect. It prevents transgender minors from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Kentucky’s Republican attorney general is applauding the ruling. Transgender rights advocates have denounced it. The judge’s reversal of his own order comes nearly a week after the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a similar temporary injunction halting enforcement of a similar law in Tennessee.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content