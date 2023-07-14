Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care takes effect as federal judge lifts injunction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people has been restored by a federal judge. The judge lifted on Friday an injunction he issued last month that temporarily blocked the restrictions. The latest ruling means the Kentucky prohibition takes effect. It prevents transgender minors from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Kentucky’s Republican attorney general is applauding the ruling. Transgender rights advocates have denounced it. The judge’s reversal of his own order comes nearly a week after the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a similar temporary injunction halting enforcement of a similar law in Tennessee.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

