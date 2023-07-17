Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines

By Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca Writer

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.

Officials confirmed the death in a bulletin on Sunday, three days after a 19-year-old was killed while responding to a wildfire in British Columbia.

“We regret to share the tragic news that a firefighter from Fort Liard has passed away from an injury sustained while fighting a wildfire in the Fort Liard District Saturday afternoon,” the Northwest Territories wrote in the bulletin on Sunday.

The government did not name the firefighter but wrote, “our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and community.”

“We share your deep sorrow at this loss. We send our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, including wildfire personnel who are committed to protecting their communities and the residents of the NWT.”

Currently, there are 89 active fires burning across the Northwest Territories, with one new fire having started in the last 24 hours. More than 809,000 hectares — or more than 8,000 square kilometres — are affected by the fires in that territory.

As of Sunday afternoon, the danger level was considered “extreme” for fires in the Fort Liard area, which is around 37 kilometres north of the B.C. border.

Officials said the family of the firefighter has been notified of his death, as well as the RCMP and the coroner’s office, and that they will provide more information when it is available.

The news comes after a 19-year-old woman, Devyn Gale, died while responding to a wildfire in Revelstoke, B.C. on Thursday. Her brother wrote in an Instagram post Friday that she had been struck by a tree while working on a fire.

