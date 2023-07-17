Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival

ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say carnival rides were shut down at an Illinois festival after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from his seat and seriously injured Sunday. The boy was riding Moby Dick, which locks people in at the shoulders and then goes up and down as speed increases. The boy was thrown as the ride was moving at Antioch’s Taste of Summer. An Antioch police official called it a “traumatic event” for the community. The boy was in critical condition when taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known Monday. Antioch is 60 miles northwest of Chicago, near the Wisconsin border.

