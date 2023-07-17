Couple arrested for murder in connection with human remains found in Kula; Victim identified

By Matthew Nuttle

KULA, Hawaii (KITV) — Two people have been arrested for murder in connection with human remains found on a property in Kula in early July.

John Joseph Smith, 58, and Stacy Marie Smith, 48, both of Makawao, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Thursday, July, 14. The victim has now been identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Awai.

Hunters first discovered Awai’s body wrapped in plastic off Keanuhea Road on July 5.

Details of how investigators were led to arrest the Smiths has not yet been released nor has Awai’s cause of death. Investigators have not said how the Smiths knew Awai, if at all.

John Smith’s bail was set at $500,000. Stacy Smith’s bail was set at $100,000. Both remain behind bars.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call lead Detective Jhun-Lee Casio of the Criminal Investigation Division at 808-244-6425. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

