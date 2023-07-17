Edward Caban appointed as 46th NYPD commissioner by Mayor Eric Adams

By JOHN DIAS

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Mayor Eric Adams on Monday appointed Edward Caban as New York City’s 46th police commissioner and Tania Kinsella as the 45th first deputy commissioner.

Adams made the announcement outside the 40th Precinct in Mott Haven, where Caban, who is from the Bronx, started his career as an officer in 1991. He was promoted to sergeant in 1994 and became a lieutenant five years later.

Caban’s appointment followed former commissioner Keechant Sewell’s resignation in June. He was serving as interim commissioner since July 1.

Caban is the first Hispanic commissioner of the NYPD. Sewell was the first woman to lead the department. Caban’s father, also a member of the NYPD, served in the transit system when Adams was a transit cop.

After being sworn in, Caban said his father’s guidance helped him climb the ladder and he thanked Sewell for her leadership and for bringing down crime.

“Together, we will build upon our successes and continue to drive down crime and improve quality of life in our communities,” said Caban. “Today, I hope there is a young man, a college student, or a military veteran who hears about my new assignment today and it sparks the question, what if? To them I say, the NYPD wants you, the NYPD needs you, and your commissioner has plenty for you to do.”

“If I am the only person of color and diversity in the room, then it’s not the right room. This is an amazing moment for, not only the Spanish-speaking community, this is an amazing moment for our entire city and country,” said Adams. “I saw in Eddie, long ago, the possibilities. I knew that there was something special.”

“Congratulations to our new Police Commissioner Edward Caban for this well-deserved honor. I applaud Mayor Adams for yet another historic appointment,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg wrote on Twitter. “I thank Commissioner Sewell for her partnership, and I look forward to collaborating with Commissioner Caban and building on the public safety gains we made in Manhattan over the last 18 months.”

Kinsella, a 20-year NYPD veteran, is the first woman of color appointed first deputy commissioner. She held positions including captain, commanding officer, deputy inspector and inspector at precincts across the five boroughs.

