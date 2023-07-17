Horse rescued from collapsed barn

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

DICKSON, Tennessee (WSMV) — A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn this weekend in Dickson County.

According to the Dickson County Emergency Management Agency, rescue and fire crews were called to a barn collapse and found a horse trapped inside around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The horse, named Cody, was found standing in a small space with the rest of the barn collapsed around him. Firefighters quickly worked to stabilize the structure so the horse could be removed. Stabilization struts and lifters were used and pieces of the barn were removed to allow crews to access the horse’s location.

Once personnel had clear access to the horse, they were able to walk the big animal out of the structure and into a field for evaluation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.