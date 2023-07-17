Idaho Falls Police looking for burglary suspect

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls police are looking for a burglary suspect after he disappeared from an area hospital.

Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Rendezvous Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. on July 16. The homeowner, who was not home at the time, reported seeing someone they did not recognize enter their home on a video surveillance system.

Officers arrived, surrounded the residence, used a PA (public address) system to give the suspect commands to exit the residence, and prepared to enter. Before they could enter, a window on the second floor of the residence shattered from inside. The suspect broke a second window, also on the second story, and jumped from that window.

The suspect, with a knife in his hand, began running from officers, jumping fences into other yards in the process. Officers caught the suspect in a backyard about four homes away where he was attempting to kick in the backdoor of another residence.

The suspect was given several opportunities to surrender but ultimately had to be tased to be safely taken into custody. The pursuit and capture took less than three minutes.

The suspect was found in possession of cash, gift cards, and financial transaction cards belonging to the owner of the home broken in to. The knife he was holding matched a knife set in the residence.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation prior to being taken to jail. The procedure is standard for arrests where the suspect could have sustained an injury, or if an officer believes the suspect may otherwise need medical care.

Medical professionals determined the suspect needed medical treatment. He was admitted to the hospital, which required that he be released from police custody. In the early morning hours, the suspect left the hospital against medical advice. The Idaho Falls Police Department is now searching for 44-year-old Timothy Brian Wardas.

Mr. Wardas is expected to face several charges related to this incident. Anyone with information related to Mr. Wardas’ location or current whereabouts is asked to call Idaho Falls Police dispatch at (208)529-1200. Information can also be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters who report information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.