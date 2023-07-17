Officer who was shot during traffic stop dies at hospital

By Sam Smith

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KOAT) — University Medical Center officials in El Paso have confirmed Officer Anthony Ferguson has died.

Officer Ferguson was shot while making a traffic stop near East 1st Street and Delaware Avenue in Alamogordo on Saturday. The suspect, Dominic De La O, is currently in custody at the Otero County Detention Center in relation to the incident.

Ferguson is now the first Alamogordo police officer killed in the line of duty since Clint Corvinus was killed during a traffic stop on September 2, 2016.

Alamogordo Police Chief David Kunihiro will hold a news conference Monday in Alamogordo. The chief is expected to provide an update on Saturday’s incident.

The shooting is still under investigation with New Mexico State Police.

