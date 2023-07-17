Police rescue 2 men and dog after boat explosion

By WBZ-NEWS STAFF

GLOUCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Two men and a dog were rescued following a boat explosion Monday in Gloucester Harbor.

Gloucester Police Chief Ed Conley said both men were taken to Beverly Hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Conley shared photos and video of the boat engulfed in flames not far from shore.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion.

No further information is currently available.

