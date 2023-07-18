Craig Robinson continues underdog storyline on Peacock’s ‘Killing It’ with new season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Craig Robinson and his kind-hearted, python-hunting character on “Killing It” are returning to television next month. Season two, which Peacock said Tuesday will return on Aug. 17, will continue the quest by Robinson’s character to climb out of poverty through a snake-killing contest. In the upcoming eight-episode season, Robinson says his character is on a journey to achieve the “American dream” while trying to avoid working in corporate America and vicious criminals. Robinson, who starred on the U.S.-version of “The Office,” presents his characters several difficult choices and gets viewers to consider what they would do if they were in similar situations.

