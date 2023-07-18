North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile, says Japan

By Marc Stewart, CNN

Tokyo (CNN) — North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile, Japan’s Prime Minister’s office tweeted in the early hours of Wednesday local time.

It comes after a nuclear- capable US Navy ballistic missile submarine made a port call in South Korea on Tuesday, just days after North Korea test-fired what it said was a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile.

The presence of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine in the South Korean port city of Busan was announced by the country’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking story. More to come.

