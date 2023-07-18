Officials: 1 of 2 firefighters shot at Alabama firehouse dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — One of two firefighters shot at an Alabama firehouse over what police suspect was a personal conflict has died. Fire officials said Jordan Melton died Monday. Melton and Jamal Jones were shot last week while on duty at a Birmingham firehouse. Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said Tuesday police are still trying to determine an exact motive for the shooting but continue to believe it was a targeted attack. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement announcing Melton’s death that officials were exhausting every resource to find answers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.