Woman severely injured in bison attack in Roosevelt Park
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service says a bison severely injured a Minnesota woman on Saturday in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. A statement from the service was released Tuesday. Park officials reported the woman was in serious but stable condition after suffering “significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.” The woman was taken to a Fargo hospital after being transported by ambulance to a hospital in Dickinson, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) east of Painted Canyon, a colorful Badlands vista popular with motorists, where the incident occurred at a trailhead. The attack is under investigation and exact details are unknown. Park Superintendent Angie Richman has not responded to an email requesting information.