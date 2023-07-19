5 injured in Feltonville drive-by mass shooting while attending vigil

By TOM IGNUDO, ROSS DIMATTEI, KERRI CORRADO

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Five people were injured in a drive-by mass shooting at a vigil for a gunshot victim in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section Tuesday night, police said.

Police said the vigil was for a homicide victim in the Feltonville area from July 5.

Candles for the vigil were still burning on the corner where the shooting happened at the intersection of D Street and Wyoming Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

“It’s unfortunate while there are those out grieving and mourning the loss of people that they may or may not have known that there was a safety issue there,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said, “I will say that we were not aware of the vigil.”

A white Jeep Cherokee drove by and opened fire, police said.

A 68-year-old man was shot twice in the face and a 17-year-old was hit once in the left leg, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was shot once in her right ankle. A 23-year-old man was shot in his right thigh, while a 23-year-old woman was shot in her left shin, according to police.

Authorities said all of the victims were stable at Temple University Hospital.

Police said they found the white Jeep Cherokee that fled the scene with three weapons in it unoccupied at the 5000 block of North 5th Street, roughly a mile and a half away from the shooting but are still looking for the people involved.

Three guns, one of which was a ghost gun, were found in the Jeep.

Police are investigating whether there was any connection between the July 5 incident and Tuesday night’s shooting.

Authorities were canvassing the shooting scene hoping to speak to witnesses and searching for surveillance video.

Police have descriptions of three suspects.

