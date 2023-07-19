At least 4 injured in Kenya anti-government protests as schools remain closed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least four protesters have been injured in Kenya as police clash with demonstrators who are calling for the government to lower the cost of living. The opposition has called for three days of countrywide protests starting Wednesday in a new wave of demonstrations aimed at forcing the president to address the rising cost of living. President William Ruto had vowed that no protests would take place in the country, saying he would take on opposition leader Raila Odinga “head-on.” Day schools in Nairobi and the coastal city of Mombasa were ordered to close. Last week’s protests left more than six people dead and many others injured, including 53 children.

