Butler Area School District settles class-action lawsuit over contaminated water at Summit Elementary

Published 8:43 AM

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Butler Area School District has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over contaminated water in one of its schools.

The suit claimed that the district allowed students to drink water with lead and copper in it in 2016 and 2017.

According to the Butler Eagle, the district has agreed to pay up to $600 to each of the 215 plaintiffs in the suit.

The money will come from the district’s insurer and not from tax dollars.

