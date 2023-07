The Kia Telluride has become a hit in the SUV space. It went from unknown to superstar in just a few years, and Mazda has now emerged with its fully redesigned CX-90 to challenge the Telluride. The Telluride became a hit thanks to stellar value and a great warranty, but Mazda has a fresh new approach to the segment after replacing the CX-9 SUV. Edmunds compares the two to find out which three-row SUV is the best value.

