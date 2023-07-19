Hiker’s parents are retracing her final steps to raise money for safety education programs

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (AP) — The parents of a young woman who died while hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains will retrace her final steps later this month. Emily Sotelo died in brutal winter weather on Mount Lafayette last November, three days before her 20th birthday. Her parents, Jorge Sotelo and Olivera Bogunovic, created a foundation in her memory to promote hiking safety. They teamed up with a nonprofit called Hiking Buddies to organize a fundraising hike July 29. Hundreds of hikers plan to participate, including Emily’s parents. They’ve spent months training for the event and say completing her hike and raising money to save future lives has made dealing with the tragedy a bit easier.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.