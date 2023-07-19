OC community rallies behind parents both battling cancer

By Marc Cota-Robles

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California (KABC) — An Orange County family is in the fight of their lives, as both parents have cancer, and their three young kids are left hoping their mom and dad beat the odds.

But they aren’t doing it alone, the community is coming together to rally around the family.

“My oldest one, she’s pretty smart, and she’s picking up something’s going on,” said Cori Salazar, the family’s mom. She is recovering from an aggressive form of thyroid cancer and has undergone two surgeries, including one just last month.

Then the father, Zak Salazar, had to undergo emergency brain surgery after a large tumor was found following a routine eye appointment.

Zak Salazar, after his interview with Eyewitness News, found out that he has stage 4 glioblastoma and has been given 12 to 18 months to live.

“I can’t promise I’ll have 100% good days, but I understand the reality,” he said.

When Eyewitness News visited the Salazars, the outpouring of support from their South Orange County community was clear.

A lemonade stand had been set up to help raise spirits and funds, and many people stopped by to show their support.

But there is another reason people feel so connected to the Salazars. Zak and Cori Salazar created an online show for kids during the pandemic shutdowns to teach kids about wildlife.

Zak Salazar has been an actual Orange County Park Ranger for 13 years.

“We wrote, shot, edited and released an episode faithfully for half a year. We made 26 weeks just the two of us,” he said.

The YouTube videos came at a time when families really needed the educational outlet. Now, it is Zak and Cori who need the support.

But even with cancer of her own, Cori Salazar said her focus is on her beloved husband.

“He’s just, he’s just a great guy, and the world and my children just deserve for him to be around, you know,” she said.

Zak Salazar is preparing for six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy.

As for the show, its given him and his fans so much. And that is forever.

“Watching kids come alive in nature fills my heart with so much joy,” he said. “I can’t describe that feeling.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the Salazar family’s care.

