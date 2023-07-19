Police: 5 shot while attending vigil in Philadelphia; suspects wanted

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects who shot five people in the city’s Feltonville section.

The gunfire rang out around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday while a group of people were attending a vigil in the area of D Street and Wyoming Avenue.

Police say two adult females and three adult males were injured in the shooting.

All five victims, who are between the ages of 18 and 55, were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

“The injuries range from being shot in the extremities and the most serious was one individual shot in the face,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Police believe the suspects opened fire from a white Jeep that was recovered near the scene. Outlaw said three guns were also recovered inside the vehicle.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off several areas of the neighborhood.

Police say the victims were attending a vigil for a victim who was shot and killed in the same area on July 5.

“There was a vigil shortly after the previous shooting occurred on July 5. We were out here, we had a presence. There was no issues that night, but we were made aware of this vigil unfortunately after the shooting occurred,” Outlaw said.

Mayor Jim Kenney posted on Twitter that he was “heartbroken” over another instance of extreme violence in the city.

“We’ll be doing an investigation into not only the connection between these two shootings, but doing everything we can to make sure this is a safe area for everyone who wants to come out and enjoy the summer weather,” Outlaw said.

