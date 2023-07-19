UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologizes for a previous ban on LGBTQ+ people in the military

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologized for the treatment of gay veterans by saying that a previous ban on LGBTQ+ people serving in the U.K. military was “an appalling failure of the British state.” The apology came after an independent review published Wednesday estimated that hundreds of veterans were dismissed or suffered under an official ban on homosexuality in the British armed forces that was enforced until 2000. Sunak told Parliament he apologized on behalf of the British state for the “horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment” suffered by gay veterans. The report compiled evidence from more than 1,000 veterans. It recommended that financial compensation should be made to victims, even if litigation time limits have expired.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.