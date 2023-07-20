Skip to Content
At least 9 people killed by a bomb in northeastern Congo as violence in the region escalates

By JUSTIN KABUMBA
GOMA, Congo (AP) — A local officials says an explosion killed at least nine people in North-Kivu province in northeastern Congo. The bomb exploded in the heart of a village as a civilian attempted to determine what it was. For the past week, M23 rebels and local militias have fought for the village in Rutshuru territory. A local official confirmed that people injured by the blast were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Conflict in eastern Congo has gone on for decades as myriad armed groups fight for control of valuable mineral resources. There are frequent mass killings, and the violence has triggered an exodus of refugees.

