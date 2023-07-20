Biden administration asks employers to give more help to workers who lose Medicaid

The Biden administration is asking employers to give workers who lose Medicaid coverage more time to land health insurance through their jobs. The administration sent a letter Thursday to employers, insurers and plan sponsors asking them to widen the enrollment window people have in which they can pick new coverage. Medicaid is the state- and federally funded program that covers health care for people with low incomes. States have resumed checks for Medicaid eligibility this year after pausing the practice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal officials estimate that about 3.8 million people who lose Medicaid may qualify for employer-sponsored coverage.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.