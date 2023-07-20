Biden administration asks employers to give more help to workers who lose Medicaid
By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer
The Biden administration is asking employers to give workers who lose Medicaid coverage more time to land health insurance through their jobs. The administration sent a letter Thursday to employers, insurers and plan sponsors asking them to widen the enrollment window people have in which they can pick new coverage. Medicaid is the state- and federally funded program that covers health care for people with low incomes. States have resumed checks for Medicaid eligibility this year after pausing the practice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal officials estimate that about 3.8 million people who lose Medicaid may qualify for employer-sponsored coverage.