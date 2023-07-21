Apple AirTag helps deputies find theft suspect

By DaVonté McKenith

ALAMANCE COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — An Apple AirTag and surveillance video helped lead Alamance County deputies to a theft suspect.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday, July 14, deputies were called to a construction site in the 6000 block of NC Highway 49 North, near Country Highland Lane, in reference to stolen tools and equipment.

Deputies say the homeowner reported that multiple tools, as well as a pair of jeans and boots, were stolen. The homeowner told deputies that inside the jeans was an Apple AirTag that he was able to track. The homeowner gave a description of the suspect and vehicle as well as the last known location of the AirTag.

Deputies continued their investigation at a store on NC Highway 119, where surveillance video was obtained. After reviewing the video, deputies determined the suspect to be Jacob Beasley, 26, of Mebane.

Deputies say they were familiar with Beasley and relocated to his home, where they spoke with him.

“Beasley admitted to deputies that he did steal the tools and did not know about the AirTag. Beasley was arrested for this incident and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center,” a news release said.

Five days later, on Wednesday, July 19, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident on NC Highway 49 near the Alamance/Orange County line. On arrival, deputies recognized the driver of the truck as Beasley.

Reports say Beasley had gotten the truck stuck in the front yard of a home. While speaking with Beasley, deputies discovered that the vehicle in his possession was stolen out of Orange County. Beasley was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Beasley was charged with three felony charges for the incident on July 14. He faces one felony charge for the possession of a stolen vehicle five days later.

