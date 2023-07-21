Brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s pleads guilty to murder, prosecutors say
DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2022 shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Dallas County District Attorney’s office spokespersons Claire Crouch says 40-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib pleaded guilty Thursday to a murder charge in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon. She says Talib agreed to a sentence of 37 years in prison and that he will be sentenced in August. A lawyer for Talib did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday. The shooting last August took place in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster.