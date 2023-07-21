Dangers of drowsy driving: how to stay safe on the road

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Many of us are guilty of it — getting behind the wheel while drowsy.

"It's easy to set the cruise and kind of forget about it and get lost in daydreaming thoughts or whatever, and then all of a sudden you're in a crash," said Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

"Your eyes get watery, you start to yawn and, you know, and those kind of things start happening and your body gets tired, then a lot of your senses that help you pay attention and watch down the road for hazards and emergencies, those kinds of things start diminishing and narrowing in.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, last year there were 679 crashes where drowsiness was a factor. These accidents resulted in at least 55 serious injuries and five fatalities.

"Speed and inattention are typically the two primary factors in most, all of our crashes," Sgt. Lovell said.

Though we tend to talk mainly about drunk driving and driving distracted by things like phones, Sgt. Lovell said driving while drowsy can be just as deadly.

"I can think of several instances where I believe that was a factor," he said. "We did have a fatality where the driver crossed the center line and went head on with another truck, and unfortunately, died. We had no other factor involved and no other things to consider other than we believe that it's likely he fell asleep at the wheel. Very traumatic situation for everybody involved."

So, what are ways we can avoid drowsy driving and stay safe?

Sgt. Lovell said the key is planning ahead. "If you know you've got to make that long drive tomorrow, make sure you get sufficient amount of sleep tonight."

He said things like caffeine and turning up the radio are only temporary fixes. It's perfectly all right to pull over somewhere safe to rest.