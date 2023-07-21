Friends and admirers of Tony Bennett react to the news of his death

The news of Tony Bennett’s death at age 96 has created an outpouring of love and condolences from the worlds of music, entertainment and the civil rights movement. Stevie Van Zandt says on Twitter that Tony Bennett’s heart was as big as his voice. Others also took to Twitter to offer condolences and tributes. Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. noted Bennett’s dedication to doing good. Bennett’s contemporary, actress and comedian Ruth Buzzi, tweeted Bennett made the world a better place. Blues great Joe Bonamassa called Bennett one of the best to ever grace a stage.

By The Associated Press

