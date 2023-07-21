Over 5,000 fentanyl pills seized in east Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This week, members of the Bannock County HIDTA Task Force completed a months-long fentanyl investigation that lead to the seizure of more than 5,000 fentanyl pills.



On July 18, a search warrant was executed in Pocatello by the task force BADGES. The group is comprised of members of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Idaho State Police, Chubbuck Police Department, and DEA. During this search warrant, BADGES seized approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills and several thousand dollars in cash.



On July 19, BADGES, with assistance from the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, apprehended multi-state drug trafficker, Jonely Rivera Doblado, at the Maverick in Malad. Rivera Doblado is believed to have been supplied by international drug cartels.



This arrest led to the seizure of over 4,000 fentanyl pills, which were hidden in a Doritos bag and resealed. Additional cash was also located in the vehicle and seized.



