Car drives into grocery store, leaving multiple injured

By Shelby Mattos

HONOLULU (KITV) — UPDATE: The Mililani Foodland will reopen Sunday morning at 6 a.m. after closing Saturday to reassess damages to the store.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A car pummeled into a Foodland in Mililani injuring three people Saturday morning.

The crash injured a Foodland employee, a customer and the driver of the car.

Emergency Services said they administered advanced life saving treatment to the driver of the vehicle and a person who was inside the Foodland. Paramedics transported two people to a hospital, one person refused medical service.

A 60-year-old woman was left in minor condition, a 92-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 80-year-old man was in minor condition. It is unclear which two patients were transported to the hospital, or who the driver was.

According to a Foodland representative, the store is closed and will remain closed to assess the damage of the store.

A Foodland representative shared this statement:

“This morning at approximately 10:15 am we were informed that a car drove into our Foodland Mililani store. Police and ambulance were called to help. It appeared that no one was seriously hurt but one employee, one customer, and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries. We are grateful that no other customers in the store were hurt. Our store will remain closed while we assess the damage to our checkout area and front of the store.”

