‘Devastated and heartbroken’ Massachusetts high school student, lacrosse star killed in boat crash

By Phil Tenser, Jamy Pombo Sesselman, & Shaun Ganley

DENNIS, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The 17-year-old Massachusetts high school student who was killed when a boat crashed into a Cape Cod jetty is remembered as a hardworking student who was genuine and effortlessly kind.

Dover Sherborn High School principal John Smith announced to students, staff, parents and the media the victim was a rising senior and lacrosse star named Sadie Mauro.

“Sadie was the quintessential supportive teammate. Player of all positions. Caring for every individual on the team. Respectful of her coaches and opponents, officials. Always happy. You felt like she was a personality you could trust anything you had in her care,” said Leslie Frank of Mass. Elite Lacrosse.

“Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit. She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind,” Smith said in a letter to the community.

Six people, including Mauro, were on the boat when it crashed by the channel leading to the Northside Marina, officials said. The five others were injured.

Multiple Massachusetts search and rescue teams conducted a late-night search off Cold Storage Beach after a boat crashed at 9 p.m. into the jetty.

Police said the teenager’s body was recovered at 11:30 p.m. from the water by a regional dive team with the help of Dennis Fire-Rescue.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital to be treated for a head laceration.

“It’s a tragedy. That’s all I can say,” Dennis resident Roberta Powlis said. “They really responded quickly. That’s the most important thing in something like this.”

The water search was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Barnstable County Dive Team and Sandwich Fire marine assets.

Police said the death investigation was being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and Dennis Police with the assistance of the State Police Crime Scene Services.

The Dover Sherborn high school library will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon for students to gather and receive counseling.

Full letter sent to DSHS families:

It is with heavy hearts that we write today to share sad news. Last night, there was a tragic boating accident that resulted in the death of rising senior, Sadie Mauro. Our school community is devastated and heartbroken.

Our crisis response team has been in communication to plan for student and staff support.

The high school library will be open on Monday, from 10am to 12pm, for all middle and high school students and staff to gather. Members of the counseling team will be available in addition to a crisis counselor from the Riverside Trauma Center and service dogs from both the Dover and Sherborn police departments.

We encourage you to come in if you are seeking support and community – it can be helpful to be together in these times. We are here for you.

Please know that our guidance team, administration, and faculty all are here to support you. Do not hesitate to reach out. Attached you will find some information about how to navigate these difficult conversations as a family.

In closing, join us in keeping the Mauro family in your thoughts and prayers.

