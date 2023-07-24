Israel passes law to strip Supreme Court of power to block government decisions, defying months of protests

By Ivana Kottasová, Richard Allen Greene, Hadas Gold and Amir Tal, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli lawmakers on Monday passed a law stripping the Supreme Court of its power to block government decisions, the first part of a judicial overhaul that has sparked six months of street protests and criticism from the White House.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

