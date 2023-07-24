Proposal before Maine lawmakers would jumpstart offshore wind projects

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is poised to launch an offshore wind program that would meet clean energy goals and produce enough power for about 900,000 homes from floating wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine. The goal calls for requests for proposals to be issued for 3,000 megawatts of electricity from offshore wind turbines by 2040. That’s enough electricity to carry about half of Maine’s electricity load. The bill was revised after a veto by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to ensure non-union companies could get into the business of producing the turbines. That sets a path to approval by the Maine Senate and House on Tuesday.

