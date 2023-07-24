US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is sending up to $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defense systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones. The aid comes as attacks in the war escalated to include strikes in Moscow and Crimea. The package includes an array of ammunition — ranging from missiles to Stingers and Javelins. The weapons are being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to quickly take items from its own stocks and deliver them to Ukraine, often within days.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.