A hung jury means a Georgia man jailed for 10 years must wait longer for a verdict on murder charges

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A man who has been jailed in Georgia for 10 years awaiting trial for a 2013 drive-by shooting that killed two people and injured others will have to keep waiting for a verdict. A Dougherty County jury was dismissed Monday after being unable to reach a verdict in Maurice Jimmerson’s long-delayed murder trial. The hung jury means Jimmerson went back to jail in Albany, the city where the shooting took place. Dougherty County District Attorney Gregory Edwards says he will try the case again. Jimmerson’s lawyer wants a judge to reduce his bail and says the long delay means the charges should be thrown out.

