Beeville students learning to cook foods from across the world

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Students enrolled in the A.C. Jones High School Culinary Camp are learning to make foods from all over the world.

A.C. Jones High School provided young chefs the unique opportunity to hone their culinary skills at its first summer culinary camp.

Jordan Dominguez is a 7th grader in the Beeville Independent School District. He said that the program is teaching him cooking skills.

“I like how I can make anything I want with the stuff I have at home. It’s much easier. It’s more fun than going to McDonald’s and getting chicken,” said Dominguez.

Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning praised the new district-sponsored summer camp on the lessons it is teaching students.

“Young learners who are interested in Culinary Arts and learning how to cook and how to safely do things in the kitchen are coming out having some fun before they go back to school. And they’ve been able to do that in our district,” Fanning said.

Under the guidance of experienced chefs and culinary instructors, the young enthusiasts are learning the ins and outs of the kitchen, beginning with basic knife skills and the art of plating.

“Normally, I don’t make food. Well, I make food, but I don’t make it all the time. So, making new stuff that I never made before, it feels good,” Dominguez said.

The camp curriculum is designed to expose the students to a diverse range of cuisines from around the world. Italian pasta dishes and Texan stuffed chicken recipes are just a few of the future culinary maestros.

“It’s really fun, and people can come and make food. They learn how to make food,” added Dominguez.

