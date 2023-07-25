Ecuador announces a state of emergency in all of its prisons after violent clashes
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has announced a state of emergency in all of its prisons after a series of violent incidents including shootings and explosions occurred in one of its most dangerous prisons. The measure — the second state of emergency that President Guillermo Lasso has ordered in less than 24 hours — will be in effect for 60 days and orders the immediate mobilization of the military and police in an effort to regain control of the prisons. The announcement comes after clashes erupted in Litoral prison on Saturday afternoon and escalated into the early hours of Sunday.